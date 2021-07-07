Will contest from Badami in next polls: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid speculation over his constituency, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he would contest the next assembly polls from Badami. In the 2018 elections, Siddaramaiah, then the sitting CM, had won from Badami and lost from Chamundeshwari, in his home district of Mysuru.

“Many leaders are inviting me to contest from their constituencies, but I will contest the next polls from Badami,” he said, addressing a large number of people from Badami, who had come to his residence in Bengaluru, to urge him to contest from the constituency.

“I had campaigned for just for one day, and the people of Badami elected me as their legislator. I will never forget that,” he said. Siddaramaiah had won from Badami by a narrow margin against BJP’s B Sriramulu, and lost from Chamundeshwari by over 36,000 votes against JDS leader GT Devegowda. Later, he had stated that he will not contest from Chamundeshwari again.

Siddaramaiah loyalist and Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan had invited him to contest from his constituency, Chamarajpet, in Bengaluru. Khan recently projected Siddaramaiah as the next CM, resulting in a debate over the party’s CM candidate which put the party in an embarrassing position. Apart from Khan, party leaders from Kolar and other places, too, have invited the former CM to contest from their districts.