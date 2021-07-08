Come out of lockdown mode, start session preps: Vishweswar Kageri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Assembly Speaker Vishweswar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday directed his officials to come out of “quarantine and lockdown mode” and start preparing for the legislature session. Kageri said it is the government’s prerogative to decide when and where the session is to be held, but they have to start the preparations to ensure that the session is held smoothly.

The officers need to get to work on a war-footing and finish tasks that are pending for the last several months, the Speaker said. Earlier in the day, while speaking to media persons, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the date for the monsoon session of the state legislature is yet to be decided and the matter would be discussed with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.