Congress leaders ride cycles to protest fuel price hike, demand Centre to cut taxes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As fuel prices continue to rise, leaders of the Opposition Congress in Karnataka took cycle rallies across the state as a mark of protest. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, KPCC working-presidents Ramalinga Reddy and Saleem Ahmed, senior leaders RV Desphpande, BK Hariprasad and others took part in the protest in different parts of the state.

In Bengaluru, Reddy said while fuel prices are skyrocketing, the Centre is not taking any measures to provide relief to people, who are in distress due to the increase in prices of fuel, cooking gas and essential commodities.

Reddy said though prices of crude oil in the international market have come down, the Union and State governments were levying a heavy tax of up to 60% on petrol and diesel. As permission was not given for the protest, police took Congress leaders into custody and released them later.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, who took part in the protest in Mysuru urged the government to cut taxes on fuel to provide relief to people. Shivakumar, who was in Udupi, echoed the same. Shivakumar hit out at the government for its failure to handle the Covid-19 situation and to provide relief to people.