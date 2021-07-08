Covid: Karnataka passes unlock orders to Kodagu district

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Following the declining trend in the Covid positivity rate in Kodagu, the state executive committee chairman and the principal secretary of the revenue department N Manjunath Prasad has passed orders to unlock Kodagu with immediate effect.

The order in this regard was released on Thursday evening. The order has been passed after accessing the weekly moving average positivity rate in Kodagu as of July 7 and taking into account the consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate.

The order permits the application of guidelines for COVID-19 surveillance, containment, and caution issued vide order dated July 3. The unlock rules that are in existence across other districts will apply to Kodagu with immediate effect and the same will be effective till July 19.

However, the district administration is yet to release the unlock order and the same order is likely to fall in action following a meeting alongside district administration officials on Friday.