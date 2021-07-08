STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KS Eshwarappa sore over quota for ZP, TP polls

The government had requested the State Election Commission to defer elections till December, but all of a sudden, the reservation categories for ZP and TP elections were announced, he said.

Published: 08th July 2021 05:40 AM

KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa has expressed his disappointment over the reservation for Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat seats. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he termed it as a hurried exercise, but was quick to add that it was his personal opinion as an elected representative, and not as a minister. The government had requested the State Election Commission to defer elections till December, but all of a sudden, the reservation categories for ZP and TP elections were announced, he said.

Questioning the move of the State Election Commission, Eshwarappa wanted to know whether it was announcing the calendar of events before December, or whether it was restricted to the reservation matrix. He, however, made it clear that the government will cooperate with the State Election Commission. As a political party, BJP is ready to face the elections and is confident of winning a majority of ZP and TP seats, he said.On D V Sadananda Gowda’s resignation from the Union Cabinet, he said, “Gowda is a committed BJP worker. The real workers are never after power. They will abide by the party.”  

