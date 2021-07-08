Renukacharya plans meet to counter dissenters against BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To counter the moves of rebels within the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s political secretary MP Renukacharya is holding a meeting of party legislators in Bengaluru soon. Renukacharya said that over the last few days, minister CP Yogeeshwara, MLA Basanagouda Yatnal and MLC AH Vishwanath have been issuing statements against the chief minister that are false and defamatory.

Renukacharya said that after the meeting with party legislators, he will head to New Delhi to complain against the three to the BJP central leadership and seek action against them. He said that while Congress has issued a diktat that no one should issue statements about future leadership, BJP leaders are openly criticizing Yediyurappa.

Party National General Secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of Karnataka, had visited the state on June 16, 17 and 18, met party legislators and asked them not to issue statements irresponsibly. But he is yet to take action against the rebels.