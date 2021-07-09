Farmer suicide: No aid for death due to debt from illegal moneylenders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday passed an order deeming farmer suicides due to debt from unauthorised money lenders, ineligible for compensation.

The government has decided that families of farmers who borrowed from registered and authorised private money lenders, finance companies and pawn brokers and died of suicide due to the inability to repay loans, will be eligible for the Rs 5 lakh compensation.

But farmers who have borrowed from unregistered and unauthorised money lenders will not be considered. The move, while hopeful of discouraging farmers from borrowing from unauthorised lenders who resort to illegal ways of recovering loans, is also likely to leave lakhs of farmers, who are dependent on informal money lenders, without a safety net.

The move comes after the Karnataka High Court asked the state government to clarify its stance on paying Rs 5 lakh compensation to family of farmers who have borrowed loans from private money lenders in March this year. The court directed the government to clear its stand while going through an affidavit submitted by the government that compensation was paid only to family members of those farmers who had committed suicide owing to their inability to pay off loans obtained from banks.