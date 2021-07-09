STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Farmer suicide: No aid for death due to debt from illegal moneylenders

The state government on Thursday passed an order deeming farmer suicides due to debt from unauthorised money lenders, ineligible for compensation. 

Published: 09th July 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers work in fields

Representational Image (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday passed an order deeming farmer suicides due to debt from unauthorised money lenders, ineligible for compensation. 

The government has decided that families of farmers who borrowed from registered and authorised private money lenders, finance companies and pawn brokers and died of suicide due to the inability to repay loans, will be eligible for the Rs 5 lakh compensation.

But farmers who have borrowed from unregistered and unauthorised money lenders will not be considered. The move, while hopeful of discouraging farmers from borrowing from unauthorised lenders who resort to illegal ways of recovering loans, is also likely to leave lakhs of farmers, who are dependent on informal money lenders, without a safety net.

The move comes after the Karnataka High Court asked the state government to clarify its stance on paying Rs 5 lakh compensation to family of farmers who have borrowed loans from private money lenders in March this year. The court directed the government to clear its stand while going through an affidavit submitted by the government that compensation was paid only to family members of those farmers who had committed suicide owing to their inability to pay off loans obtained from banks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmer suicide Karnataka
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp