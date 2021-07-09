Karnataka dissidence buzz shifts to Delhi

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day of high political action, when PM Narendra Modi was restructuring his cabinet, dissident Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal quietly left for New Delhi. A day later, he was seen in Delhi in the evening. The visit was purportedly to congratulate new Union minister Bhagwant Khuba.

C P Yogeeshwara, another dissident, said, “I spoke to him, he said he is visiting Bhagwant Khuba.’’ Meanwhile, there is much concern among Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s loyalists, especially after Yatnal visited Mysuru recently, and made statements against Yediyurappa and his son, B Y Vijayendra. In another development, the complainant in the corruption case against Yediyurappa, TJ Abraham, was also in Delhi and was seen in Karnataka Bhavan on Thursday.

Besides this, Dharwad West BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, who had complained to the central leadership against Yediyurappa, was in Bengaluru, and according to sources, had a closed-door meeting with dissident MLC AH Vishwanath, at a secret location in Bengaluru, on Thursday evening.

CM’s political secretary MP Renukacharya, who arrived in Bengaluru from Davanagere, said Yediyurappa has the support of 120 MLAs, and he would go to Delhi to inform the BJP high command to take action against the dissidents, who have been making allegations against Yediyurappa.

Keeping up pressure against Yediyurappa, minister Yogeeshwara openly took on Renukacharya, saying, “He should remember that I am responsible for him getting accommodation in the seven ministers’ quarters, and sanction of Rs 1,000 crore for his constituency.’’

On Renukacharya’s taunt that he should resign and get re-elected, Yogeeshwara said he had got elected as an independent, and from different parties as MLA five times. He told TNIE, “I have informed my party leaders of my concerns.’’