No one can create rift in Deve Gowda family: HD Revanna

Sumalata should not have dragged in Prajwal’s name in her war of words with Kumaraswamy on the KRS dam issue.

Published: 09th July 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

HD Revanna

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Taking exception to the recent statement of Mandya MP Sumalatha, who had lauded Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s conduct while comparing him with his uncle HD Kumaraswamy, former minister HD Revanna said on Thursday that the HD Deve Gowda family is united and no one can create a divide.

“It is impossible till JDS supremo Deve Gowda is alive,” he added. Addressing a press conference here, Revanna said that 

Sumalata should not have dragged in Prajwal’s name in her war of words with Kumaraswamy on the KRS dam issue. “No one can create a divide among our family members by airing such political statements,” he said. Revanna said the Mandya MP can seek a probe into the alleged issue instead try to tarnish the image of Gowda family.

Mining institute invited to conduct study

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd has invited the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research to carry out trial blasts around the KRS dam and study the impact of mining activities. An expert team, which had visited the mining area in the vicinity of KRS dam recently, has been asked to visit the site again to carry out a scientific study and give its opinion on mining and protection of the reservoir.

