STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Thawarchand Gehlot will be sworn-in as Governor of Karnataka on July 11

The Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka Justice Abhay Srinivas Oka will be administering the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new Governor on this occasion.

Published: 09th July 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Thawarchand Gehlot will be sworn-in as the 19th Governor of Karnataka on July 11, the state government said on Friday. Gehlot will be sworn-in as Governor of Karnataka on July 11 at 10.30 am, at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan, an official release from the state information department said.

The Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka Justice Abhay Srinivas Oka will be administering the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new Governor on this occasion, it said.

73-year-old Gehlot, who held the portfolio of Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment at the Centre, and was leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, will replace Vajubhai Vala, who has been the Governor of the southern state since 2014.

The President has announced the appointment of Gehlot as the new Governor of Karnataka on July 6. A Dalit leader, born on May 18, 1948 at Rupeta in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He graduated in BA from Vikram University in Ujjain.

Gehlot entered politics in 1962 through the Jan Sangh and had occupied several positions in BJP including its Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee. He is familiar with Karnataka as he served as the state in-charge for years between 2006 and 2014 when he was party general secretary.

A three-term MLA in Madhya Pradesh, Gehlot served four terms as member of the Lok Sabha from Shajapur from 1996 to 2009. He lost the 2009 Lok Sabha elections and was sent to the Rajya Sabha in 2012.

Though 83-year-old Vala's five-year term had ended in August, 2019, he had continued in the post as his successor was not named by the centre. Politically, Vala came under attack in May 2018, for inviting the BJP to form the government much to the chagrin of the Congress-JDS coalition, which had termed his action as that of a "Gujarati businessman".

He was also targeted by Congress-JDS during HD Kumaraswamy's trust vote in July 2019, for repeatedly seeking to interfere with assembly proceedings, by setting deadlines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thawarchand Gehlot Karnataka Governor Karnataka Governor oath
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp