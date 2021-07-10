Class 12 seats will be increased, minister tells SSLC students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government is taking all possible measures to allow students who have registered for SSLC examination this year, to get admitted to PUC classes, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, while talking to students on Friday. He assured that all students will be passed.The minister assured students that arrangements were being made for admitting all of them to PUC classes and the number of PUC seats will be increased, he said, adding that even requests for increase in seats from private schools will be considered to ensure all students get PUC seats.

Need more time to prepare for Math paper: Students

Students sought more time for practising Mathematics and pointed out the problem in having an objective-type paper for a subject where methodology could help them score marks. They also sought more time for answering mathematics paper. Another student from Hassan asked the minister if the examination could be more spread out — over three days, rather than two, so there is enough time for preparation.

An official said that the questions for mathematics paper have been designed in such a way that students can answer them in under one minute. They complained about poor connectivity in rural areas. Kumar said many children in rural areas were deprived of tools for alternative learning methods such as television, mobile and laptop. Kumar said a meeting was planned with Internet service providers to strengthen connectivity in rural areas and is being discussed with the CM.