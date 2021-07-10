Deadline for CET applications now July 16

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The education department has extended the deadline for submitting CET applications from July 10 to July 16. Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan said that the decision had been taken on the request of many students and parents. The candidates who have claimed the special category reservation in the CET-2021 while submitting the online application form should submit their special category certificates in person at any one of the specified centres.