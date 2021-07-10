Four officials dismissed for causing loss to govt

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA/CHIKKAMAGALURU: The State Government has dismissed Sringeri sub-registrar H S Cheluvaraju, S N Prabha, sub-registrar at the head office, and two second division assistants (SDAs) from service for “cheating” the government by tampering with challans during their posting at the sub-registrar’s office in Mandya.

Cheluvaraju, when he was Sringeri sub-registrar, had filed a case against Revenue Minister R Ashoka’s ‘secretary’ Gangadhara B for allegedly demanding money from him and threatening him when he reportedly refused to pay up. However, his dismissal from service was in connection with the challan tampering case, which was ordered for investigation on November 13, 2006.

Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, K P Mohan Raj, on Thursday ordered the dismissal of Prabha, Cheluvaraju, the department’s Maddur SDA A C Sunanda and Nelamangala SDA Leelavati. These officials, when they were working in the Mandya sub-registrar office, were allegedly involved in challan tampering, thereby causing revenue loss to the government. A committee headed by retired judge B Rangaswamy investigated the allegations and submitted a report on October 12, 2009, indicting the four.

Cheluvaraju allegedly tampered with challans involving an amount of Rs 1.78 lakh in 13 cases. There were 77 cases against Prabha involving Rs 6.36 lakh, eight cases against Sunanda involving Rs 62,000 and 40 cases against Leelavathi involving Rs 5.29 lakh. Cheluvaraju was not available for clarification over the phone.