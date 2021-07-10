K-SET exam to be held on July 25

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) examination has a new date now. According to the University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency to conduct K-SET, the examination will be held on July 25. This comes as a huge relief to thousands of candidates who were waiting to face the examination held for appointment as assistant professors in first-grade colleges of the state. KSET exam was scheduled earlier on April 11 but was postponed due to the pandemic.