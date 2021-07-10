MLC AH Vishwanath wants technical panel to study Krishanaraja Sagar dam

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former minister and BJP MLC AH Vishwanath on Friday urged the State Government to constitute a technical expert committee to study the safety of the Krishanaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir across the Cauvery in Mandya district and clear the confusion among the public. This comes at a time when Mandya MP Sumalatha has alleged that the reservoir---considered the lifeline of the region--- was under threat owing to “illegal mining” activities in its vicinity. On his part, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that he had not permitted any illegal mining during his tenure near the KRS.