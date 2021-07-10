Police intensify probe into suspected case of human sacrifice in Tumakuru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Seeing the gravity of the suspicious death of an unidentified woman suspected to be a case of human sacrifice, SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad himself led a team of officials at Jakkenahalli near here and reportedly got some leads.

The decomposed corpse of the woman aged about 40 years was found outside the Anjaneya Temple atop the hill last week and the post-mortem is yet to be done as the police have been trying to identify the body.

Based on the missing complaints across the district and the neighbouring Chikballapur district, the police have been scouting for the identity and a case of a woman missing from Gauribidanuru has been verified, sources informed TNIE. Once the identity is traced, the investigation will take a turn to ascertain as to whether it was a murder or human sacrifice, they added. As per circumstantial evidence, the culprits -- treasure hunters -- had dug the soil and performed some rituals.