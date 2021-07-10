STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Police intensify probe into suspected case of human sacrifice in Tumakuru

Once the identity is traced, the investigation will take a turn to ascertain as to whether it was a murder or human sacrifice, they added.

Published: 10th July 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad inspects the spot outside a temple where the woman’s body was found

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Seeing the gravity of the suspicious death of an unidentified woman suspected to be a case of human sacrifice, SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad himself led a team of officials at Jakkenahalli near here and reportedly got some leads.

The decomposed corpse of the woman aged about 40 years was found outside the Anjaneya Temple atop the hill last week and the post-mortem is yet to be done as the police have been trying to identify the body.

Based on the missing complaints across the district and the neighbouring Chikballapur district, the police have been scouting for the identity and a case of a woman missing from Gauribidanuru has been verified, sources informed TNIE. Once the identity is traced, the investigation will take a turn to ascertain as to whether it was a murder or human sacrifice, they added. As per circumstantial evidence, the culprits -- treasure hunters -- had dug the soil and performed some rituals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
human sacrifice Tumakuru
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp