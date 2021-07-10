Pomegranate farmer in Belagavi destroys crop to cut losses

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Farmers in several parts of the state are facing huge losses due to a sharp fall in prices, coupled with a lack of demand for their produce. Compounding their problems, crops hit by diseases are making the situation further worse.

Unable to sustain the losses he suffered due to various reasons despite a bumper yield of pomegranate cultivated on two acres, farmer Navnath of Ajur, near Athani, destroyed all his crop.

He could neither get decent returns nor protect his plantation from diseases, forcing him to take the drastic step.According to officials, several horticulture plantations in the district are damaged due to the uncontrolled spread of diseases of late. Such diseases are the result of adverse climatic conditions, they said.

Navnath has been growing pomegranate for the last six years but had suffered losses every season. All his efforts at reaping some profits by growing a quality yield have gone in vain. He had availed at least Rs 4 lakh loans from various financial institutions. The pomegranate crop had almost reached harvest stage when it was hit by a disease.

Several farmers in drought-prone North Karnataka, particularly Vijayapura and Athani, are into horticulture farming and grow grapes, pomegranate and lemon in abundance every year. A large chunk of horticulture produce is transported to many areas in and outside the country from this region every year.

To overcome the losses, pomegranate growers in the region have appealed to the government to announce a relief package.