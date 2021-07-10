STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PU II results likely to be announced by July 20

Students can find their SATS number on the SSLC marks card or their transfer certificate.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The long wait for PUC II marks will be over in the third week of July, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar S told mediapersons on Friday, adding that results will tentatively be declared on July 20.

The department of Pre University Education has given PUC II students an opportunity to view their PUC I and SSLC marks (or Class 10 marks) on the Student Tracking System (STS) portal, which will be visible only till July 10. The link (https://sts.karnataka.gov.in/SATSPU/) to view the marks.

If students find discrepancies while verifying their marks, they must inform the college principals about it by July 12 and get it rectified.Students can view their marks by registering on the portal with their Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS) number or their student number or enrolment number. Students can find their SATS number on the SSLC marks card or their transfer certificate.

Task force to plan next academic year

Kumar said that a task force comprising education experts, officials, parents and representatives of private educational institutions will be formed to formulate a plan for the continuation of education in the coming academic year, to report on the steps to be taken for learning continuity.

He said the plan to provide television sets for gram panchayat libraries is in progress. “Talks have been initiated with the rural development department officials, and this will help students who do not have television sets to access Doordarshan Chandana,” he added.

