STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Udupi: Congress worker says police assaulted him over Facebook post, hospitalised

Sources said that Radhakrishna was working in Bengaluru, and had recently shifted to his native town.

Published: 10th July 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Radhakrishna in the hospital after  the alleged assault by the police.

Radhakrishna in the hospital after  the alleged assault by the police.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Karkala Town police, who summoned a Congress party worker on Thursday for questioning, for allegedly posting demeaning content about Indian soldiers on Facebook, are now being blamed for assaulting him.Radhakrishna Nayak Hirgana, the Congress worker, was admitted to a private hospital in Manipal after the alleged assault. He said that despite appearing before Karkala Town police sub-inspector Madhu B E, and answering him during interrogation, he was brutally assaulted.

Radhakrishna was charged with  posting derogatory content against Indian soldiers on his Facebook account about a year ago. However, the accused argued that he had shared his Facebook account password with others and someone else had posted the derogatory content. Based on a complaint, Karkala police summoned him for interrogation. 

Congress leaders, including former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, have warned that they will protest against the police brutality. Bipin Chandrapal Nakre, Udupi district Congress spokesperson, said that some miscreants had posted the derogatory comments by gaining access to Radhakrishna’s Facebook account. 
“The Congress will protest against this assault,” he said, adding that he expects the Udupi SP to address the injustice meted out to Radhakrishna by S-I Madhu. The party will take a decision, based on the SP’s step, Nakre said.

Sources said that Radhakrishna was working in Bengaluru, and had recently shifted to his native town. He is a cardiac patient, and the alleged assault on him by police has affected his health. Denying that Radhakrishna was assaulted, S-I Madhu said that despite summoning him several times for the past one year, he did not cooperate with them.

He came to the police station on Thursday, and tried to create a ruckus, Madhu said. “He was not assaulted, and though we asked him to cooperate with the investigation, he did not comply,” the S-I said.  

Meanwhile, Udupi SP Vishnuvardhan told The New Indian Express that he had ordered Kundapur DySP Srikanth to probe the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress worker Karkala facebook Udupi
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp