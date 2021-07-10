STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With surge in Zika virus case in Kerala, Karnataka govt ups vigil

Measures include surveillance of Aedes mosquito and larvae, biological and chemical control

Published: 10th July 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 09:11 AM

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Brazil. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of the Zika virus case reported in Kerala, routine surveillance activity in rural areas by ASHA workers and health assistants, and fortnightly surveillance activity in urban wards will be implemented on a war footing in Karnataka. The border districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chamarajanagar have been advised to be more vigilant. 

“The current monsoon season supports the widespread proliferation of the Aedes mosquito, which is a vector for the Zika virus,” stated a circular from the health commissionerate. The Zika virus symptoms are fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, joint pain etc.  District Vector Borne Disease Control officers have been instructed to intensify vector management through environmental modification or manipulation, surveillance of both adult mosquito and larvae, adopting personal protection measures, and biological and chemical control at the household, community and institutional level.

“Aedes larval surveillance and source reduction activities in airports, sea ports, harbour, villages and wards in a 2-km vicinity should be carried out with necessary vigil,” the circular read, adding that travel history or visit of guests may also be considered for suspecting Zika. The samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Bengaluru. 

During ultrasound scanning for pregnant women, focus should be on presence of microcephaly. If detected, the serum sample of pregnant women must be sent to NIV. Data should be captured weekly, regarding deliveries at private and government health centres, as well as home deliveries. Details of babies born with microcephaly are to be reported, and samples sent to NIV.

“Ensure availability of logistics such as adulticide and larvicide at all levels. Conduct collaboration meetings with urban development, rural development, education, industry, panchayati raj, municipal corporations departments, emphasizing their role in prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, including Zika,” the circular said.

