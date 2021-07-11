STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DKS ‘slaps’ Congress worker for not maintaining social distance, video goes viral

 Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shiva Kumar landed in a controversy on Saturday after he lost his cool and slapped a party worker for failing to maintain social distance.

MYSURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shiva Kumar landed in a controversy on Saturday after he lost his cool and slapped a party worker for failing to maintain social distance.

The incident occurred when Shivakumar was going to a hospital to meet ailing veteran leader G Made Gowda at K M Doddi in Mandya district. In a video that has gone viral, Shivakumar is seen suddenly hitting a party worker as he tries to put his hand on the KPCC chief’s shoulder.  

Shivakumar is heard telling the worker, “I respect you and have given you the freedom. That does not mean you should put your hand on my shoulder.” He and other Congress leaders are also seen asking videographers to delete the video. Meanwhile, the BJP state unit said that the act is unpardonable and should be condemned, it added. 

