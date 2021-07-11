Education dept drive on compulsory admission faulty: Private schools’ association

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private schools have written to Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar to intervene in the department’s alleged misuse of SATS data to create ghost admissions. They said the department’s orders are confusing and conflicting and are an attempt to forcefully get students admitted in government schools without the participation or confirmation by parents about continuing in the same school.

A circular by the commissioner of public instruction states that no student should be detained and minimum learning outcome should be ascertained after a bridge course. If students are not participating (in schooling), how can the bridge course be held and minimum learning of the previous year be determined, private schools asked.

The education department has issued a circular to collect fees and complete the admission process by August 31.But district, block and cluster-level officials and other department officials are forcing schools to complete admissions by July 6, threatening them with departmental action.

Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Karnataka Associated Management of English Medium Schools said schools are not sure yet if parents want to continue education for their wards or have migrated elsewhere. The department is indulging in forceful promotions and admissions without the presence of parents to show that students are in schools (on record) and mislead the High Court with fabrications that all students are availing of education, he alleged.