IMD issues rain alert for different parts of Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange and yellow alerts to most parts of Karnataka for the next five days owing to the formation of a low pressure system.

Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

CS Patil, director in-charge, IMD (Bengaluru), said the low pressure area will form over west central and adjoining north west Bay of Bengal on July 11. Also, south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea have gained in strength and due to this, rainfall will occur in the state for the next five days, Patil said.

Red alert has been issued for coastal Karnataka — Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada — for July 11. Red alert has also been issued for July 12 and 13 for parts of south interior Karnataka, including Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga and Kodagu districts. Patil said the South West Monsoon was active over north interior Karnataka and normal over coastal and south interior Karnataka. 

Mulki in Dakshina Kannada received 16 cm of rainfall---the highest in the last 24 hours in the state. Kalaburagi observatory recorded 11 cm and Mani in Dakshina Kannada recorded 9 cm of rainfall. Bengaluru received 0.2 mm of rainfall. According to data from the IMD, Bengaluru has received 143 mm of rainfall since June 1 which is 25 mm above normal. Karnataka has received 250.6 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 255.5 mm.

