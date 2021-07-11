STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kumaraswamy tries to put a lid on KRS reservoir debate 

“We need to get justice in issues related to Kannada, Kannadigas and Karnataka. We are focused on fighting for those issues and against injustice faced by the state in the federal system.

Published: 11th July 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday tried to put an end to his verbal duel with Mandya MP Sumalatha over the alleged damage to the structure of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya due to mining activity in its vicinity.

“We need to get justice in issues related to Kannada, Kannadigas and Karnataka. We are focused on fighting for those issues and against injustice faced by the state in the federal system. Unwanted talk is not necessary,” the JDS leader told his party workers.

His remarks against the Mandya MP had raised a political storm. Sumalatha and her supporters had slammed the former CM for his comments against the MP after she spoke about “illegal mining causing damage to the KRS”. The war of words between the two went on for three days.

Taking to social media, the former CM said the JDS will concentrate on Karnataka-centric politics and let people decide about the allegations against the party leaders. His party workers in Mandya, however, continued to raise the issue on Saturday. Sumalatha had recently alleged that illegal mining in the vicinity of the KRS had damaged the reservoir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Krishnaraja Sagar Sumalatha
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp