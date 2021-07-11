Kumaraswamy tries to put a lid on KRS reservoir debate 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday tried to put an end to his verbal duel with Mandya MP Sumalatha over the alleged damage to the structure of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya due to mining activity in its vicinity.

“We need to get justice in issues related to Kannada, Kannadigas and Karnataka. We are focused on fighting for those issues and against injustice faced by the state in the federal system. Unwanted talk is not necessary,” the JDS leader told his party workers.

His remarks against the Mandya MP had raised a political storm. Sumalatha and her supporters had slammed the former CM for his comments against the MP after she spoke about “illegal mining causing damage to the KRS”. The war of words between the two went on for three days.

Taking to social media, the former CM said the JDS will concentrate on Karnataka-centric politics and let people decide about the allegations against the party leaders. His party workers in Mandya, however, continued to raise the issue on Saturday. Sumalatha had recently alleged that illegal mining in the vicinity of the KRS had damaged the reservoir.