Pandemic had little impact on property tax collection

BENGALURU: Even as many have moved to their native places during the pandemic, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) tax section shows that property tax collection has had little or no impact. According to BBMP records, as on July 9, 2021, property tax collection is Rs 1,759.85 crore, as compared to last year (for the same time period) Rs 1,747.93 crore. In the last 10 days, the BBMP has collected Rs 50 crore.

BBMP Special Commissioner, Revenue, Basavaraju S told The New Sunday Express that last year, property tax collection for the year was Rs 2,855.60 crore, after including improvement charges of Rs 95.05 crore, Khata transfer charges of Rs 50.07 crore and khata extract fee charges of Rs 0.34 crore, the grand total revenue collection was Rs 3,001.06 crore. This year, a target of Rs 4,000 crore has been set.

In the year 2020-21, property owners paid Rs 892.73 crore online and Rs 855.20 crore through challans. In 2021- 22, Rs 976.62 crore has been paid using online payment tools and Rs 783.23 crore through challan payment. He said that last year’s tax collection was the highest in the last few years. Prior to that was Rs 2,500 crore. Last year, the collection was Rs 150 crore more when compared to 2019. This year so far, (till July 9) the collection is Rs 11 crore more than last year for the same period.

“Tax collection has little to do with the To-Let boards or vacant sites. The owner of the property has to pay taxes. Just as people pay electricity and water bills, they have to pay taxes, as this is also an essential charge. Bengaluru is one place where real estate has shown no dip in taxes and charges, despite the pandemic. Irrespective of where people have stayed, they still own the properties in Bengaluru and for that taxes have to be paid. Last year, Rs 630 crore was recovered from defaulters and this year the amount will be more as many more are returning to the city. Notices have already been served to four lakh defaulters and this year around Rs 1,000 crore is expected,” a senior BBMP official added.