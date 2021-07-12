7 kids rescued in Sullia

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Seven children below 14 years of age, who were allegedly forced into bonded labour, were rescued by the labour department and child protection unit during a raid in Sullia on Friday night. The incident occurred at Karikala in Panja village of Sullia taluk.

Rashmi, Child Development Project officer, said that the mentally-ill, women and children were allegedly exploited at the residence of one Vishwanath Bhat at Panja. “Even some locals had complained that many children were used as labourers in the farm of the accused. However, the investigation will reveal whether it was a case of bonded labour,” she said.

Meanwhile, the children have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and will be shifted to a rehabilitation centre. Renni D’souza, president of CWC, said, “The parents of the children are saying that they have job security and are paid Rs 9,000. The accused family is claiming they have taken the responsibility to educate the children and the allegations are baseless,” D’souza said.

