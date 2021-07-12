STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

7 kids rescued in Sullia

Rashmi, Child Development Project officer, said that the mentally-ill, women and children were allegedly exploited at the residence of one Vishwanath Bhat at Panja.

Published: 12th July 2021 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Officials at the house in Panja village in Sullia taluk where children were allegedly forced into bonded labour

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Seven children below 14 years of age, who were allegedly forced into bonded labour, were rescued by the labour department and child protection unit during a raid in Sullia on Friday night. The incident occurred at Karikala in Panja village of Sullia taluk.

Rashmi, Child Development Project officer, said that the mentally-ill, women and children were allegedly exploited at the residence of one Vishwanath Bhat at Panja. “Even some locals had complained that many children were used as labourers in the farm of the accused. However, the investigation will reveal whether it was a case of bonded labour,” she said. 

Meanwhile, the children have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and will be shifted to a rehabilitation centre. Renni D’souza, president of CWC, said, “The parents of the children are saying that they have job security and are paid Rs 9,000. The accused family is claiming they have taken the responsibility to educate the children and the allegations are baseless,” D’souza said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp