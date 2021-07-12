Devegowda may field supporters

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Disgruntled JDS MLA GT Devegowda, who has kept himself away from all party activities for a while, hinted that he could field his supporters as independent candidates in the upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat elections.

He is talking to his supporters to find out whether they would like to contest from the JDS or as independents with his backing, sources close to him said. He may strike a deal with Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah to have an understanding with the Congress to field independent candidates from the Chamundeshwari constituency, which has five zilla and 19 taluk panchayat seats.

Also, what could work to his advantage is the lack of BJP dominance in the constituency, political observers said. He told The New Indian Express, “I don’t want to repeat the mistake I committed in 2008 Assembly elections, which I lost as I did not know the pulse of the people.”

He too has not yet decided whether to contest the next Assembly elections from JDS or as an independent. “I and my son Harish Gowda will win if we contest as independents from Chamundeshwari, Hunsur or K R Nagar. The elections are still two years away and there is still time for the plan to crystallise,” he said,

He revealed that JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda spoke to him and asked him not to leave the party, “He is confident of bringing JDS back to power in 2023. He wants to retire after achieving that,” GT Devegowda added.