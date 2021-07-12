Monsoon session likely in Aug or Sept

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The monsoon session is likely to be held in August or September, as there are no signs of the government holding a legislative session any time in July. According to constitutional rules, a session is to be held every six months, and there is no plan so far to hold it later this month. The last session was in March.

Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai told TNIE, “We will decide when to hold the legislative session during the next cabinet meeting.’’ Chairman of the Upper House Basavaraj Horatti had written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, suggesting that they hold it in Suvarna Soudha, Belagavi, where they have not held it since 2018. Bommai said the venue will also be decided by the cabinet.

Horatti told TNIE that since a number of senior BJP leaders are from North Karnataka -- Speaker V H Kageri, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and himself -- it would be good if the session was held in Belagavi, but it is finally left to the government.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders have been urging the government to hold a legislative session soon to discuss many pressing issues, including those related to the Covid pandemic.

Government sources said there are many pending issues that will have to be taken up for discussion, and since the full budget was passed, they cannot be forced to hold a session in July.

Logistically speaking, sources in the government said holding the session in Belagavi means a minimum of about 350-500 staffers will have to be shifted to the North Karnataka city, including 30-40 legislative reporters, 150-200 marshals, Group D staff and others. If the session is held for one week, it means only five working days are available, and two weeks means that business is conducted only on 10 days.