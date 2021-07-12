STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Monsoon session likely in Aug or Sept

The monsoon session is likely to be held in August or September, as there are no signs of the government holding a legislative session any time in July.

Published: 12th July 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka Assembly (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The monsoon session is likely to be held in August or September, as there are no signs of the government holding a legislative session any time in July. According to constitutional rules, a session is to be held every six months, and there is no plan so far to hold it later this month.  The last session was in March. 

Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai told TNIE, “We will decide when to hold the legislative session during the next cabinet meeting.’’ Chairman of the Upper House Basavaraj Horatti had written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, suggesting that they hold it in Suvarna Soudha, Belagavi, where they have not held it since 2018. Bommai said the venue will also be decided by the cabinet. 

Horatti told TNIE that since a number of senior BJP leaders are from North Karnataka -- Speaker V H Kageri, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and himself -- it would be good if the session was held in Belagavi, but it is finally left to the government.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders have been urging the government to hold a legislative session soon to discuss many pressing issues, including those related to the Covid pandemic.  
Government sources said there are many pending issues that will have to be taken up for discussion, and since the full budget was passed, they cannot be forced to hold a session in July.

Logistically speaking, sources in the government said holding the session in Belagavi means a minimum of about 350-500 staffers will have to be shifted to the North Karnataka city, including 30-40 legislative reporters, 150-200 marshals, Group D staff and others. If the session is held for one week, it means only five working days are available, and two weeks means that business is conducted only on 10 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp