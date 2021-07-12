STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Poll aspirants start online campaigns for tickets

Aspirants seeking to contest the upcoming elections to the zilla and taluk panchayats have taken to social media in a bid to get party tickets.

Published: 12th July 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Social Media

Representational Image (File photo | Express)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG:  Aspirants seeking to contest the upcoming elections to the zilla and taluk panchayats have taken to social media in a bid to get party tickets. Though the poll dates have yet to be announced and only the reservation list has been released, aspirants and followers of political leaders have rolled out online campaigns to convince their party to give them tickets. 

Looking to grab more eyeballs, the aspirants are uploading videos and photos showcasing their works and achievements through the campaigns on Facebook and WhatsApp among others. Many are also taking the online route, as, unlike earlier, the apprehension regarding Covid is preventing them from visiting door-to-door. 

A G Sandhigoudar, an aspirant, said that due to the second wave, they are not holding any rallies or meeting people. “We have started WhatsApp groups and are releasing video clips about our achievements. The online campaign is safe and we can reach many by sitting at home,” he added.  A ZP official said, “We are also creating awareness on avoiding meetings. Online campaigns work out well.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp