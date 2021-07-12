Poll aspirants start online campaigns for tickets

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Aspirants seeking to contest the upcoming elections to the zilla and taluk panchayats have taken to social media in a bid to get party tickets. Though the poll dates have yet to be announced and only the reservation list has been released, aspirants and followers of political leaders have rolled out online campaigns to convince their party to give them tickets.

Looking to grab more eyeballs, the aspirants are uploading videos and photos showcasing their works and achievements through the campaigns on Facebook and WhatsApp among others. Many are also taking the online route, as, unlike earlier, the apprehension regarding Covid is preventing them from visiting door-to-door.

A G Sandhigoudar, an aspirant, said that due to the second wave, they are not holding any rallies or meeting people. “We have started WhatsApp groups and are releasing video clips about our achievements. The online campaign is safe and we can reach many by sitting at home,” he added. A ZP official said, “We are also creating awareness on avoiding meetings. Online campaigns work out well.”

