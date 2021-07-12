STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trio create false papers of Darshan, booked

The incident came to light on Sunday, when Darshan, along with his aide and friends, arrived at the ACP’s office to give their statements.

Published: 12th July 2021 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with producer Umapathy Srinivas arrive at the ACP’s office in Mysuru on Sunday | udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  A woman and two men have been booked for allegedly creating forged documents of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, producer Umapathy Srinivas and a few of their friends, to cheat a close aide of the actor here.

The incident came to light on Sunday, when Darshan, along with his aide and friends, arrived at the ACP’s office to give their statements. According to a complaint registered at Hebbal police station, Harsha Melanta, a close aide of Darshan who operates a hotel at Hebbal Industrial Area, alleged that a woman and two men had approached him in the guise of bank officials a month ago, claiming that he had forged documents of Umapathy and others to obtain a loan of Rs 25 crore from a bank in Bengaluru.

“They asked me to meet them on Hebbal Ring Road, where they handed me copies of a loan application and other documents which had my forged signature. They accused me of creating forged documents of properties belonging to celebrities, in the form of surety to obtain loan. They threatened that they would lodge a police complaint, and leak this to the media if I didn’t pay them `25 lakh,” stated Harsha in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case of cheating and extortion were registered against the three accused at Hebbal police station. Meanwhile, Darshan and Umapathy, along with the complainant and others, met DCP Pradeep Gunti and ACP Shivashankar. Darshan said, “Police are investigating the case and will share more details going forward.”

Mentioning that investigation is under way, DCP (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti said, “We have not taken anyone in custody and can’t reveal much.” A highly-placed source, however, confirmed that the accused - Aruna Kumari, Madhukeshava and Nandisha - have been taken into custody. 
 

