Acquire land for Anubhava Mantapa through mutual consent: BSY

The CM also chaired a meeting of the Sangolli Rayanna Area Development Authority and approved its action plan for the fiscal, for which Rs 62 crore has been allocated in the budget.

Published: 13th July 2021 04:50 AM

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa chairs a meeting of the Basavakalyan Development Board in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday directed the officials to acquire land for the Rs 500 crore Anubhava Mantapa project in Basavakalyan through mutual consent after negotiating the compensation for land. 

The State Government has earmarked Rs 500 crore for the project and Rs 200 crore has been allocated in the current financial year for the Anubhava Mantapa which will come up on 101 acres. While philanthropists have donated 11.25 acres,  the government needs to acquire 69 acres from farmers. The land acquisition process has come to a halt as farmers are demanding higher prices for their land, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

During the Basavakalyan Development Board meeting, where an action plan for 2021-22 was approved, the Chief Minister  directed officials to acquire land through mutual consent and finalise the action plan. The officials have also been directed to finalise the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Currently, soil testing is being done at the project site. The CM also chaired a meeting of the Sangolli Rayanna Area Development Authority and approved its action plan for the fiscal, for which Rs 62 crore has been allocated in the budget.  

The meeting also approved clearance of pending bills to the tune of Rs 21 crore. The construction of a military school at Sangolli, the birthplace of Rayanna has been completed and the CM directed the Authority to sign the MoU with the Defence Ministry for starting of academic activities, recruitment of teachers and other staff, the Chief Minister’s Office statement said. The Chief Minister, who also chaired the Kaginele Development Authority meeting, approved expenditure of Rs 14 crore towards various works undertaken by the authority.

