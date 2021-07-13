STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Biggies in Karnataka gird up for urban local body polls

Congress leaders, during party meetings, have accused the BJP of being hesitant to hold elections and have said that the government was trying to delay the polls.

Published: 13th July 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections, polling, polls

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While there has been no official announcement on the Zilla and Taluk Panchayat polls, or even the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike council polls, the major parties are leaving nothing to chance and have begun preparations in earnest.Former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy told TNIE, “Our leaders will start meetings over 10 days from July 15 in the districts and taluks. We are strong in many Assembly segments in the southern parts of the state and in some Assembly segments in places like Raichur, parts of Vijayapura and Bidar in the north.’’

As far as the BBMP polls are concerned, the party plans to take up ward-wise preparation in 14 Assembly segments in the city during the first round of meetings and decide on the remaining 14 constituencies in a second round of meetings. Party state president H K Kumaraswamy told TNIE, “We will decide on the ZP, TP and BBMP elections from July 15 onwards.’’

KPCC president D K Shivakumar did not reveal much. “We are working on it,’’ was all he said. However, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said, “We are prepared for the ZP, TP and BBMP polls whenever the authorities decide to hold them. The state and city units of the Congress consisting of Raj Kumar, Shekar and Krishnappa and the rest of the team are expected to hold meetings to discuss details of the BBMP polls in the coming days.”

Congress leaders, during party meetings, have accused the BJP of being hesitant to hold elections and have said that the government was trying to delay the polls.The ruling BJP has held one preliminary meeting on the ZP, TP and the BBMP elections.

The party will hold more comprehensive meetings after July 15, said party state general secretary and MLC Ravikumar. Party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and city unit leaders including ministers R Ashoka, Dr C N Ashwathnarayana and office-bearer H S Gopinath Reddy, Subanna and others are expected to be involved in the discussions on BBMP polls. While all the parties face the challenge of identifying winnable candidates, the JDS leaders said they have identified 75 candidates so far. The Congress and BJP too will be looking to get their candidate lists ready soon and can get a head start.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
urban local body polls Karnataka
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp