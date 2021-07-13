Biggies in Karnataka gird up for urban local body polls

Bansy Kalappa By

BENGALURU: While there has been no official announcement on the Zilla and Taluk Panchayat polls, or even the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike council polls, the major parties are leaving nothing to chance and have begun preparations in earnest.Former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy told TNIE, “Our leaders will start meetings over 10 days from July 15 in the districts and taluks. We are strong in many Assembly segments in the southern parts of the state and in some Assembly segments in places like Raichur, parts of Vijayapura and Bidar in the north.’’

As far as the BBMP polls are concerned, the party plans to take up ward-wise preparation in 14 Assembly segments in the city during the first round of meetings and decide on the remaining 14 constituencies in a second round of meetings. Party state president H K Kumaraswamy told TNIE, “We will decide on the ZP, TP and BBMP elections from July 15 onwards.’’

KPCC president D K Shivakumar did not reveal much. “We are working on it,’’ was all he said. However, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said, “We are prepared for the ZP, TP and BBMP polls whenever the authorities decide to hold them. The state and city units of the Congress consisting of Raj Kumar, Shekar and Krishnappa and the rest of the team are expected to hold meetings to discuss details of the BBMP polls in the coming days.”

Congress leaders, during party meetings, have accused the BJP of being hesitant to hold elections and have said that the government was trying to delay the polls.The ruling BJP has held one preliminary meeting on the ZP, TP and the BBMP elections.

The party will hold more comprehensive meetings after July 15, said party state general secretary and MLC Ravikumar. Party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and city unit leaders including ministers R Ashoka, Dr C N Ashwathnarayana and office-bearer H S Gopinath Reddy, Subanna and others are expected to be involved in the discussions on BBMP polls. While all the parties face the challenge of identifying winnable candidates, the JDS leaders said they have identified 75 candidates so far. The Congress and BJP too will be looking to get their candidate lists ready soon and can get a head start.