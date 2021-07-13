Fake papers of actor Darshan: ‘Filmi’ twist to cheating case

By Express News Service

MYSURU: An attempt-to-cheat case for misusing and forging documents of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his close aides that came to light on Sunday seems to be no less than a film script as recent developments in the case implies the handiwork of a person ‘known’ to the film star.

A day after a woman and two men were booked for allegedly creating forged documents and misusing Darshan’s name to cheat his close aide, the actor held a press meet with the complainant, Harsha Melanta, a businessman, and several of his friends.

The trio, Aruna Kumari, Madhukeshava and Nandisha, have also been booked for trying to extort money. Though Darshan did not take the names of any accused, he released an ‘audio clip’ of the accused woman conversing with him and also a ‘WhatsApp chat’ between her and producer Umapathy Srinivash.

The actor said, “Though the police are investigating the case, I gathered information and did an inquiry on my own.” He did not accuse Umapathy of any wrongdoing, saying the police probe will answer it. “Umapathy needs to clarify on all this,” he added.

Umapathy, who had accompanied Darshan on Sunday when he went to ACP’s office to give a statement and file a complaint, was not at the press conference on Monday, suggesting that all is not well between the two.

Many unanswered questions

The woman accused in the case is the ex-wife of Kumar, an employee of a hotel run by complainant Harsha at Hebbal in Mysuru. Kumar, who was present at the press meet, claimed that he and his wife separated eight years ago and he was not aware of her involvement in the case. It is learnt that the woman first gave a statement that she did the con job at the behest of Mallesh, but later blamed Umapathy. Umapathy told reporters in Bengaluru that only a detailed police probe will bring out the truth.