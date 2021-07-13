Pomegranate farmers get help from Horticulture Dept to beat blight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the ‘Bacterial blight’ in pomegranate causing major damage to the fruit quality, forcing some farmers in Belagavi district and other places to destroy the plantation, the State Horticulture Department has got into action to assist farmers.

Horticulture Department Principal Secretary Rajender Kumar Kataria on Monday told The New Indian Express that the department officials have been directed to visit the farms along with scientists to look into the reasons and give a report so that corrective measures can be taken at the earliest.

While officials of the Raitha Sampark Kendras (RSK) have also been asked to provide the required assistance to farmers, the Centre for Excellence for Pomegranate in Bagalkot is also looking into the issue.Kataria said farmers can approach local officials of the Horticulture Department who will provide the required assistance.