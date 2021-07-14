STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can govt land be sold without approval of Cabinet, asks Karnataka HC

On the last date of hearing, a compliance memo was filed on record by the State Government, enclosing a letter dated June 14, 2021

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The HC on Tuesday asked the state government to clarify whether it can sell government land without the approval of the cabinet, in view of issuing an order on May 6, 2021, to sell land to JSW Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd in Ballari district, even before taking cabinet approval.

Passing the order after hearing a PIL filed by KA Paul, questioning the government’s proposal to sell 3,667 acres to JSW for a meagre price, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj asked the government advocate to get specific instructions from the government that it will not act upon the said order dated May 6, unless there is a decision taken in the cabinet. 

On the last date of hearing, a compliance memo was filed on record by the State Government, enclosing a letter dated June 14, 2021, addressed by the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Commerce and Industries Department, in which it was stated that a decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held on April 26, 2021, to execute the absolute sale deeds for the areas of 2,000.58 acres and 1,666.73 acres, respectively, in favour of JSW and the same has not been confirmed in the subsequent cabinet meeting.

Taking note, on the last date of hearing, the court had make it clear that if any decision of confirmation is taken by the government on the basis of the decision taken in the cabinet meeting held on April 26, the said decision taken on its basis will be subject to further orders. 

