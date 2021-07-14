Covid surveillance up on border with Kerala

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada has stepped up Covid-19 surveillance on all 28 inter-state border roads, in view of the recent rise in Covid cases in Kerala. While the Covid test positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada is around 2 per cent, it is 13 per cent in neighbouring Kasaragod.

About a week ago, the authorities had deployed personnel at railway stations and a few major check posts like Talapady, to check the vaccination status and RT-PCR report of people entering the state, as per new guidelines issued by the Karnataka government.On Tuesday, surveillance was extended to all 28 checkposts on the inter-state borders.