STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Data must back population policy: Bommai

It isn’t just about TFR, Karnataka is a well-performing State even when it comes to the adoption of birth control practices and sterilisation. 

Published: 14th July 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Tuesday jumped onto the population policy bandwagon, saying it is high time that Karnataka followed the path of Uttar Pradesh and Assam in implementing a new population policy. He also warned of scarcity of resources if there is a population explosion. But Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Home Basavaraj Bommai told The New Indian Express that the policy is a matter of discussion.

“This is a policy matter and we need to take into account various variables. We will need to see data, if there is a need, consult with experts and only then formulate any such a policy. In fact, it is only after discussions with experts and depending on the outcome of such discussions will we be able to consider the next step,” he said.

Ravi’s warning over ‘population explosion’, however, seems contradictory to official government data.

According to the Karnataka Economic Survey 2020-21, the State’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) -- a measure by which population control is gauged -- stood at 1.7 in 2020. While the national target is set at 2.1 to be achieved by 2025, Karnataka’s TFR is on a constant decline from 2.5 in 1999 to 1.7 in 2020. It isn’t just about TFR, Karnataka is a well-performing State even when it comes to the adoption of birth control practices and sterilisation. 

“During 2020-21 up to November, total sterilisation conducted is 1,02,227 and achievement of IUD (intrauterine device) is 1,33,412. The percentage of couples protected is 68.7,” says a paragraph in the Economic Survey on Health and Family Welfare indicators.Karnataka’s birth rate per 1,000 population was 14.51 in 2019. TFR that was 1.8 between 2015 and 2016 has further reduced to 1.7 between 2019 and 2020. In all, 68.2 per cent of the State’s citizens have been recorded as currently using contraceptives “by any modern family planning methods”, the Economic Survey states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
population policy Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp