Driving test: Karnataka HC checks compliance of License Rule

The Rule 15 prescribes three clauses with 25 guidelines, which have to be fulfilled by a person to pass the test of competence to avail a driving licence.

Published: 14th July 2021 05:34 AM

The petioner has alleged Rule 15 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules is often ignored | FILE

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that it is practically impossible to follow Rule 15 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, considering the large number of driving tests being held in the precincts of RTOs, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State Government to submit response as to how Rule 15 is being complied with, while conducting tests to issue licenses.

Taking note of the issue raised by the petitioner that Rule 15 is completely ignored while conducting driving tests, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj observed that a very serious issue has been raised by the petitioner. Orally indicating that it may have to appoint an agency to check how Rule 15 is complied with, the court referred to the guidelines under the said Rule. 

S Gowrishankar, a resident of Kaggadasapura in city, who argued on his own, submitted that directions need to be issued to scrupulously follow Rule 15 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.The Rule 15 prescribes three clauses with 25 guidelines, which have to be fulfilled by a person to pass the test of competence to avail a driving license.

