Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah heckled, gheraoed during constituency tour in Badami

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah who has been on a tour of his constituency Badami, had a harrowing ordeal after he was nearly gheraoed on Tuesday by an angry group of his own constituents, most of whom raised slogans against him and openly criticised him.

Siddaramaiah was heckled and finally rescued by a group of brave policemen who immediately formed a human shield and escorted him to safety.

It may be recalled that Siddaramaiah has been on a tour of his constituency Badami since July 12 and stayed there overnight, meeting his constituents and attending to their many woes.

On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah inspected work on the Mini Vidhan Soudha and participated in programme where ration kits were distributed to construction workers.

He later participated in a programme where college students were given tablets to help them in their online studies.

When he went to participate in the inaugural of the Parvati Ganjkere area where they have been planning to rejuvenate the tanks, residents raised some previous issues which he had not attended to and made allegations against him and even threatened to gherao him. Some of them even squatted on the way to prevent him from leaving.

But police escort quickly formed a human shield all around him to ensure that he did not get hurt and escorted him to his vehicle and out of the place.