STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Four persons die due to alleged food poisoning in Karnataka's Chitradurga

Police also said that the five persons fell sick immediately after having dinner on night of July 12 and were shifted to the Government Hospital in Chitradurga.

Published: 14th July 2021 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

SP G Radhika said that food samples have been collected from their house for forensic tests and investigation is underway. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Four persons of a family died due to food poisoning at Issamudra village of Bharamasagara Hobli in Chitradurga district. One person who is critical is undergoing treatment at Davangere.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as 45-year-old Thippa Naik, his wife Sudha Bai (40), his mother Gundi Bai (80) and daughter Ramya (16).

However his son Rahul (21) is undergoing treatment at Davangere.

Police also said that the five persons fell sick immediately after having dinner on night of July 12 and were shifted to the Government Hospital in Chitradurga, where Sudha Bai and Gundi Bai were brought dead.

Three people Thippa Naik, Ramya and Rahul were later shifted to a private hospital in Davangere. 

During the shifting Thippa Naik died. Ramya died in the hospital on Tuesday night. The son Rahul is treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

DHO Dr Ranganath and team visited the spot and collected samples which will be sent to lab for testing and based on the report the exact condition for the death will be identified.

SP G Radhika said that food samples have been collected from their house for forensic tests and investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chitradurga district Food Poisoning Death in Chitradurga
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp