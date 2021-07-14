Four persons die due to alleged food poisoning in Karnataka's Chitradurga

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Four persons of a family died due to food poisoning at Issamudra village of Bharamasagara Hobli in Chitradurga district. One person who is critical is undergoing treatment at Davangere.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as 45-year-old Thippa Naik, his wife Sudha Bai (40), his mother Gundi Bai (80) and daughter Ramya (16).

However his son Rahul (21) is undergoing treatment at Davangere.

Police also said that the five persons fell sick immediately after having dinner on night of July 12 and were shifted to the Government Hospital in Chitradurga, where Sudha Bai and Gundi Bai were brought dead.

Three people Thippa Naik, Ramya and Rahul were later shifted to a private hospital in Davangere.

During the shifting Thippa Naik died. Ramya died in the hospital on Tuesday night. The son Rahul is treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

DHO Dr Ranganath and team visited the spot and collected samples which will be sent to lab for testing and based on the report the exact condition for the death will be identified.

SP G Radhika said that food samples have been collected from their house for forensic tests and investigation is underway.