Heavy rainfall in Kodagu district damages properties, disrupts power supply

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Heavy and continuous rainfall was witnessed across Kodagu since Wednesday morning causing damages to properties and power connectivity.

A minor landslide was reported on Madikeri-Mangaluru NH275 and the slide threatened to damage the houses nearby. While the slide was cleared during evening hours, a total of six families staying in the houses at this vulnerable spot were asked to shift out to safer places. The landslide in the highway area is said to have been the result of delayed road repair work carried out using earthmovers.

The iconic All India Radio tower in Madikeri is at the threat of collapse following a landslide right at the foot of the tower. While a retaining wall was built in the area to strengthen the vulnerable spot, the landslide was reported right next to the newly-constructed retaining wall.

Meanwhile, water levels across river basins are reaching an alarming level following continuous rainfall since Wednesday morning. Water at Harangi Reservoir reached 2849.55 feet out of the maximum 2859 feet. River Cauvery has reached an alarming level at Bhagamandala, which is likely to be flooded if rains continue. While Talacauvery recorded 140 mm rainfall on Wednesday, Bhagamandala recorded 103 mm even as rainfall continued.

Electric poles came down to earth following the uprooting of trees near Field Marshal KM Cariappa College in Madikeri. Electric poles were damaged across several other areas in the district even as CESC department staff were involved in fixing various electric lines amidst heavy rainfall. While the district will be on orange alert till July 16, a red alert has been declared for July 17.