STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka, TN must sort out Mekedatu dam issue: Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat

Says Centre has to be impartial, do justice to all stakeholders

Published: 14th July 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo | Express)

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As pressure is mounting on leaders of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the Mekedatu dam project across Cauvery river on the Karnataka side of the border, the Centre wants both states to sit together and resolve issues — a step that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had initiated on July 3 through a letter to his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, seeking cooperation and proposing a bilateral meeting. But Yediyurappa’s initiative failed to evoke the expected results as Stalin urged the Karnataka CM not to go ahead with the project.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday told The New Indian Express, “All such issues have to be ultimately resolved by holding discussions. Now, we can do it with conviction, otherwise the next generation has to do it under compulsion.”

A day after Stalin held an all-party meeting that passed a resolution urging the Centre not to accord clearances to the project, Yediyurappa on Tuesday asserted that Karnataka has every right to go ahead with it. Karnataka has clarified that the `9,000-crore project is a drinking water and power generation scheme that will not have any impact on releasing TN’s share of 192 tmcft of water in a normal year. The State has tried to allay concerns expressed by TN, which is opposing the project on the grounds that it would affect its farmers. A delegation from Tamil Nadu had met Shekhawat recently, expressing these concerns. 

Shekhawat, who was in Bengaluru on Tuesday to review the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, termed the Mekedatu project a long-pending issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.“The Government of India has to be impartial and do justice to all the stakeholders. We will work with that principle,” he said, responding to a question on the Centre’s stand on the project that has yet again fuelled a political battle between the two neighbouring states with both sticking to their stands.

Shekhawat said that in such projects, it is a set principle that the consent of co-basin states has to be taken. “We will find a way to resolve the issue.The decision has to be taken with the consensus of all the states. We will make everyone sit together, discuss and get it done. It is our duty and we will do it,” he said.“In fact, it should be a subject of hydrology (study of distribution and movement of water) and engineers, but unfortunately it has become a subject of emotions and politics. It is not a healthy development,” he added.

If the states are not agreeable due to some political reasons, they have to identify other options, he said. “Only because of resistance from one or more states, the resources cannot be wasted. Ultimately, we have to sit and find out some way,” he said, adding that the matter is sub-judice as the states have approached courts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Tamil Nadu Mekedatu dam Mekedatu cauvery Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp