No unlocking here: Dubare, other tourist spots in Kodagu still closed

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: While Kodagu began unlocking nearly a week ago, many tourist places across the district remain shut as a precautionary measure. Tourist spots maintained by the tourism department opened from Tuesday, but many facilities maintained by the forest department are likely to remain closed till next week.

Popular tourist spot Dubare Elephant Camp has taken extra precautions to ensure the safety of domesticated elephants, and is likely to remain shut till next week. Nisargadhama in Kushalnagar, will also take a week’s time to make a final decision on reopening. Another tourist destination, Harangi reservoir, is also closed and the decision on reopening will have to be taken by the state committee. However, the area is undergoing cleaning.