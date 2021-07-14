STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will demolish BJP propaganda: Youth Congress chief Raksha Ramaiah

Earlier, Ramaiah was given a warm reception on his first visit to Mangaluru after taking charge as state Youth Congress president.

Published: 14th July 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 05:43 AM

Youth Congress state president Raksha Ramaiah addresses a press meet in Mangaluru on Tuesday

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Newly-appointed Youth Congress state president Raksha Ramaiah on Tuesday said the party unit will organise outreach programmes across the state to demolish the “false narratives” built on social media by the current dispensation headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress office here, he said that the youth were attracted to the BJP due to the social media hype they created by allegedly spending a whopping Rs 60-70 crore. However, the youth are slowly understanding how Modi has not delivered on his promises in the last seven years, he added. “Our intention is to break the false narratives and uncover the truth,” he stressed.

Ramaiah termed the conflict with regard to the Youth Congress election as an “internal matter” which has been settled now and maintained that there are no factions in the unit. Asked whether he will be able to deliver within the short span of his tenure, the youth leader said that he will do so even if he gets a one-month tenure. To another query, he said that he and Mohammed Nalapad Haris have been friends for the last 12 years and it will continue.

On Nalapad’s support for KPCC president D K Shivakumar as the party’s chief ministerial candidate, Ramaiah termed it as a “slip of the tongue”. On the BJP likening Shivakumar slapping a party worker in public to Congress’ culture, he said that the less said is better about BJP’s culture and its leaders like Ramesh Jarkiholi. Earlier, Ramaiah was given a warm reception on his first visit to Mangaluru after taking charge as state Youth Congress president.

