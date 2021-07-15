Action against schools for not teaching Kannada

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar stated that there will be no compromise on the implementation of Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015. He asked the principal secretary of the department to issue a circular, warning strict action against those who violate the rule. This apart, he directed the department officials to visit schools to see whether the act has been implemented.

This comes after students of the central syllabus board started an online campaign against mandating Kannada language in schools. The Kannada Development Authority chairman had met the minister on Wednesday in the regard. Kumar stated that the campaign is against the culture of the land of the state. He reminded parents that it is their duty to teach their wards to “respect the objective of the government and to learn the language of the land.”