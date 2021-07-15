STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Activist files graft complaint with ACB against BSY, kin

It is also alleged that Yediyurappa appointed Rao, though the latter did not meet the qualifications specified by the Ministry of Environment.

BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fresh complaint was lodged against CM BS Yediyurappa and five others, including his family members, alleging corruption in appointment to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), and receiving illegal gratification to the tune of Rs 60 crore, to clear files.

Abraham TJ, president of Anti-Graft & Environmental Forum, filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday. The complaint is against Yediyurappa, former KSPCB Chairman M Sudheendra Rao, Bengaluru Urban Zilla Panchayat member and CM’s relative G Mariswamy, Yediyurappa’s son and vice-president of Karnataka BJP unit BY Vijayendra, grandson Shashidhar Maradi, and Sanjay Sree, son-in-law of Yediyurappa’s daughter Padmavathi Virupakshappa.

The complaint is based on an alleged statement given by Sudheendra Rao to a regional TV channel, where he claimed that he had paid an advance of Rs 9.75 crore as bribe, of the agreed amount of Rs 16 crore, to the CM, for his appointment as KSPCB chairman in December 2019. The alleged deal was conveyed through the CM’s relative, Mariswamy. It is also alleged that Yediyurappa appointed Rao, though the latter did not meet the qualifications specified by the Ministry of Environment.

Abraham has demanded that an FIR be registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act for seeking a bribe, illegal receipt of bribe, illegal clearance of around 60 files, and collection of around Rs 60 crore. An ACB official said the complaint has been received.

