STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Families of 10,187 Karnataka farmers who died of Covid-19 can hope for relief

Decision on waiving `79.47cr in loans availed from co-ops by end of the week: Minister
 

Published: 15th July 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

(File photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Co-operation Minister ST Somashekhar on Wednesday said the Karnataka Government will decide on waiving loans of farmers who succumbed to Covid-19 by the end of this week. If the government decides to go ahead with the plan, loans worth Rs 79.47 crore, availed by 10,187 farmers who have succumbed to Covid-19 so far, will be waived.

The minister also added that a meeting will be called for with the apex bank executive board to arrive at a decision. The Co-operation Department has put together a district-wise list of farmers who succumbed to Covid-19 and the loans they have availed from cooperative societies, primary agricultural credit societies (PACs), district central cooperative (DCC) banks, etc.

“The Chief Minister has already considered the move and a decision will be taken in four days. Farmer welfare during the pandemic is our priority and necessary action will be taken. The CM wants to help families of farmers who have succumbed to Covid-19,” minister Somashekhar told reporters on Wednesday.

He also gave a break-up of loans that were availed last year. “In 2020-2021, our target was to reach out to 24.50 lakh farmers and give out loans of Rs 15,300 crore and our achievement rate was 114 per cent. We have given loans to the tune of Rs 17,108 crore to 25.67 lakh farmers. So far, of the 25.67 lakh farmers who availed loans, 10,187 farmers have succumbed to Covid-19,” the minister said.In Belagavi, 3,334 farmers have succumbed to the pandemic, the highest in the State, while 824 farmer deaths were recorded in Bidar and 754 in Vijayapura by the Cooperation Department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ST Somashekhar COVID 19 farmers Karnataka
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp