Four-year-old boy named successor of Hiremath Samsthan

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Four-year-old Neelakanth has been named as the successor of Hiremath Samsthan of Kalagi town of the district. Neelakanth was chosen as new seer as the previous Peetadhipati Shri Shivabasava Shivacharya Swamiji died due to heart attack on Monday.

According to the devotees of the mutt, there is a set precedent to announce the successor to avoid peetha remaining vacant for long. The successor should be one among the nephews of previous seer.Shri Shivabasava Shivacharya Swamiji, Peetadhipati of Hiremath Samsthan, died on Monday evening due to massive heart attack.

Amid rendering of vachanas and bhajans for whole night on Monday, the mortal remains was kept to enable devotees to pay their last respects up to 11 am at the mutt on Tuesday. Later, the mortal remains was taken out in a procession in the town, before laying to rest as per tradition of the mutt. Shri Chandragunda Shivacharya Swamiji supervised the rituals related to last rites.

Seer Shri Chennaveera Shivacharya Swamiji of Harkood, seers of Halpppaiah Mutt of Sedam and Sugur Mutt were also present. Devotees from neighbouring villages who arrived at Kalagi on Monday night itself, were present till the name of the successor was announced.