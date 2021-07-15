STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt unveils bike taxi scheme for state

The scheme will come into force on the date of its publication in the Official Gazette and shall apply only for the battery-operated electric motorcycles or electric bikes. 

An image of a Rapido bike taxi driver used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure affordable first-and last-mile connectivity in Bengaluru and other cities in the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday unveiled the Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi scheme-2021. This will serve as a bridge between public transport and daily commuters, the CM said.

“The Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme-2021 will boost self-employment, promote eco-friendly environment, fuel conservation, strengthen public transport and encourage establishing related industries,” the CM said. The distance between the origin and destination for a trip shall not be more than 10 km, and the authority concerned will decide, from time to time, the routes that shall be excluded from the operation of the bike taxis.

The scheme aims to reduce travel time and inconvenience in reaching bus, railway and metro stations. It will allow people, partnership firms and companies to participate. The authority concerned will issue licences under this scheme.

Vehicles registered under this scheme will be in the transport category for which the government has given several exemptions like permits, tax and financial benefits for electric vehicles manufacturers, the CM said. The scheme will come into force on the date of its publication in the Official Gazette and shall apply only for the battery-operated electric motorcycles or electric bikes. 

