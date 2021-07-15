Karnataka man stops Christian youth from playing cricket on temple ground, apologises later

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A temple committee member in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district reportedly objected to a Christian youth playing cricket with youngsters of other faith on the ground within the premises of the shrine asking the latter to leave. The video of the incident which has gone viral since Saturday invited a lot of criticism following which the man, identified as Praveen Kumar, apologised.

In the video, Praveen Kumar from the Nemotsave Committee of Koragajja deity temple in Jayanagar is seen asking the Christian youth to leave and instead play on the church ground. Others who were present there told off Praveen and asked him to not bring religion into the issue. They also told him that their group has been playing on the same ground for the last five years.

“You go out, only we #Hindus will play”: #Temple authorities in Sullia, Dakshin Kannada, #Karnataka objected to Hindu boys playing with #Christian friends at temple playground. Praveen Kumar of Swami Koragajja Temple asks the Christian boy to go play at church ground instead. pic.twitter.com/kKl1phubu6 — Pratiba Raman (@PratibaRaman) July 14, 2021

The committee president Vasanth Kuthpaje said that there was an issue regarding the newly planted saplings where the youngsters were playing cricket. “We regret that one of the temple committee members made a communal remark and got into a verbal spat with the boys. We apologise on Praveen’s behalf and assure that such incidents will never happen in the future,” he said.

Praveen was also forced to apologise for his behaviour on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, a few members of the daivasthana committee appealed to the Sullia police to intervene and said that the issue was resolved after mutual discussion.